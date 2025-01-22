NBA Fans React to Lakers Injury News Before Warriors Game
The NBA's Rivalry Week is underway, and there are not many matchups more anticipated than when two of the league's greatest players LeBron James and Stephen Curry share the hardwood. While rumors have floated around over the last two seasons that the two legends want to play together, on Saturday night they'll be competitors when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to face the Golden State Warriors.
Separated by only 2.5 games entering today, it serves as a crucial matchup in the tight Western Conference standings. The status of every player matters heading into the game, and the Lakers just received news a key player will be making his season debut this weekend.
ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania reports that Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is cleared to make his debut this Saturday at Golden State. The seventh-year forward has been a consistent rotation piece for the Lakers when healthy, and fans are taking to social media to share their reactions to the news.
"WE ARE SO BACK," one fan exclaimed.
"Lakers are so back," another fan commented.
"Hopefully he stays healthy for the rest of the season," a user said optimistically.
"If this guy stays healthy we are seriously a piece or 2 away," this fan boldly stated.
As can be seen by the reactions on social media, fans are elated to hear that a key rotational piece will be returning to the lineup. Given the Lakers have struggled this season on the glass, Vanderbilt should provide much-needed rebounding help to the lineup.
