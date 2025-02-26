NBA Fans React to Latest Jonathan Kuminga Injury News
The Golden State Warriors have been firing on all cylinders since acquiring Jimmy Butler before the NBA's trade deadline, holding a 6-1 record in games Butler has played in and avenged their one to the Mavericks this past Sunday. Set to face off against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night to start their five-game road trip, the Warriors will aim to extend their winning streak to five games.
While Golden State has been getting great production from Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski since Butler's arrival, they have yet to see forward Jonathan Kuminga step on the floor. According to a recent report, it looks as if he'll have to wait till this upcoming weekend for his next chance.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports that Kuminga will be out for the Warriors on Thursday night as he still nurses his ankle injury. Awaiting the all-clear sign from team doctor Rick Celebrini, this pushes Kuminga's next available chance to be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Kuminga's timeline for return:
"feels like the longest ankle sprain of all time," one fan expressed.
"it's a grade 3 so it was pretty bad for sure," one user justified with.
"He doesn't have to rush, we need him for the playoffs," another user commented.
"Trust Rick," another fan expressed.
As can be seen by the replies, fans see no reason to rush back Kuminga, given their recent success. Especially with the playoffs looking far more likely, the organization will likely air on the side of caution to ensure his long-term health.
The Warriors are set to tip off against the Magic at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, with Orlando looking to avoid a series sweep.
