Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Latest LeBron James, Warriors Trade Report

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly still interested in a LeBron James trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joey Linn

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) and forward LeBron James (6) against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) and forward LeBron James (6) against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported by ESPN last season that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about the possibility of a LeBron James trade. Per the initial report, neither James nor the Lakers were open to the idea, and talks did not get very far.

Via ESPN on February 14: “Over a clandestine 24-hour window prior to the trade deadline Thursday that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, sources told ESPN.”

Could the Warriors revisit this idea of landing James ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline?

LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) greet each other after the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported the Warriors still have James on their list of trade targets.

“Who else is on their list? That's LeBron James," Windhorst said. "And I know that this is one of the most fascinating opportunities in the league… The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year. That was before LeBron played with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry and won the gold medal over the summer.

NBA Fans have been reacting to this trade report.

"Get Bron on the Warriors," a comment read.

"Bron to GSW on a vet min after taking the buyout wow," WarriorsWorld on X joked.

"If Bron go to Golden State….i gotta lotta friendships to mend," a fan commented.

"Bron to the Warriors is not necessary," another fan stated.

"Wow LeBron is my guy but being on the warriors idk about that one," a fan added.

Windhorst added, "But I would just say with LeBron, it's up to him. He has a no-trade clause, and he has given no indication he wants the Lakers to do anything but upgrade the roster they've got."

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News