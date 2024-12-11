NBA Fans React to Latest LeBron James, Warriors Trade Report
It was reported by ESPN last season that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about the possibility of a LeBron James trade. Per the initial report, neither James nor the Lakers were open to the idea, and talks did not get very far.
Via ESPN on February 14: “Over a clandestine 24-hour window prior to the trade deadline Thursday that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, sources told ESPN.”
Could the Warriors revisit this idea of landing James ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline?
During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported the Warriors still have James on their list of trade targets.
“Who else is on their list? That's LeBron James," Windhorst said. "And I know that this is one of the most fascinating opportunities in the league… The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year. That was before LeBron played with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry and won the gold medal over the summer.
NBA Fans have been reacting to this trade report.
"Get Bron on the Warriors," a comment read.
"Bron to GSW on a vet min after taking the buyout wow," WarriorsWorld on X joked.
"If Bron go to Golden State….i gotta lotta friendships to mend," a fan commented.
"Bron to the Warriors is not necessary," another fan stated.
"Wow LeBron is my guy but being on the warriors idk about that one," a fan added.
Windhorst added, "But I would just say with LeBron, it's up to him. He has a no-trade clause, and he has given no indication he wants the Lakers to do anything but upgrade the roster they've got."
