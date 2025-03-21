NBA Fans React to Latest Steph Curry Injury Announcement
On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors fans anxiously held their breath as they saw Steph Curry go down after a hard fall against the Toronto Raptors.
Curry was ultimately ruled out of the game with a pelvic contusion as fans awaited what his final diagnosis would be. On Friday, the Warriors made an announcement revealing what Curry's potential injury timeline would be.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Toronto Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night," Warriors PR shared.
"The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night's game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."
The announcement was met with overwhelming happiness from Warriors fans as they expected worse.
"All things being even, this injury probably come at the best time possible--with a fairly easy schedule the next week or so. Now it's time for other players to step up and step in in Curry's absence. Lock it in and get to the fifth seed," one optimistic Warriors fan said.
"Will miss tomorrow's game and then travel to Miami to watch the Jimmy masterclass then come back for pels game," another Warriors fan said.
"Best possible news. I’m going to assume he’ll miss Tuesday’s game against the Heat too, but maybe he’s back by Friday? Even if not and he misses a couple more games all the remaining march games are easy," another happy Warriors fan said.
The situation could be much worse for the Golden State Warriors. For now, the team just has to handle business for the next four games.
