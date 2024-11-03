NBA Fans React to New Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors have been without superstar point guard Steph Curry for each of the last three games. Suffering an ankle injury against the LA Clippers one week ago, Curry is scheduled for a reevaluation ahead of Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards.
Going through his normal pregame routine before Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, Curry did not play, but he seems to be nearing a return.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry out on the court in Houston currently going through his normal pregame shooting routine. Another signal his return from an ankle sprain is very close.”
This positive momentum towards Curry's return received an important update on Sunday when the four-time NBA champion was upgraded to questionable on the injury report. NBA fans have been reacting to this exciting news.
Via @Yannibo510: "Let’s gooo"
Via @wavyJA22: "steph upgraded to questionable"
Via @SEBASTI98352775: "Yeaaa 30!!"
Via @primekev2330: "Ohh yeah he’s back"
Via @rapshooops: "Wow, glad he avoided a serious injury"
As these reactions show, NBA fans are excited that Curry avoided serious injury and is on the verge of a return. The Warriors have started the season 5-1, winning three of those games without Curry.
Very reliant on their depth, the Warriors have several rotation players who contribute at a high level every single game.
