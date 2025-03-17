NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have one of their biggest tests in the Jimmy Butler era on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.
While Denver isn't currently playing as well as they're capable of doing, they should still be a great test for the Warriors. However, multiple star players are listed on the injury report, including Warriors guard Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Denver Nuggets due to a lower back strain.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Steph Curry is questionable vs Nuggets tomorrow night with a lower back strain. He’s had a heat pack on it during the last couple games. Warriors face Bucks on Tuesday. Quinten Post also questionable with ankle soreness."
While some fans are obviously concerned about Curry missing the game, others would prefer him to rest.
"Low key, Curry can sit vs Denver. Their defense is questionable and it's a home game. Let JK get his confidence up," said one Warriors fan on X.
"We can’t afford him to be out especially with the timberwolves on our tails," said one concerned Warriors fan.
"Get well soon Curry. If we lose tomorrow we’ll fall to the 7th seed. I hope Jimmy, Dray, Moody and Kuminga got us," said another Warriors fan.
Truthfully, it's hard to say if the Warriors could manage to defeat the Denver Nuggets without Curry. Denver has numerous players listed as questionable, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, the Warriors have not played without Curry yet since acquiring Jimmy Butler.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
