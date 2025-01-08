NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Pistons
It's been a tale of two seasons for the Golden State Warriors, as they started the season 12-3 and have since then held a record of 6-15. Whether it's been injuries, inconsistent play, or just poor overall performances, Warriors fans are in panic mode and looking to the organization to see if they respond by making a move before the February trade deadline.
Golden State will begin a four-game road trip on Thursday when they travel to Detroit to face the Pistons as they look to put an end to their losing streak, which is now at two in a row. Ahead of this contest, The Golden State Warriors have listed star guard Stephen Curry as QUESTIONABLE to play.
Curry, who has missed a handful of games in his 16th season, most recently was sidelined during the team's win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4th. With it being the first night of a back-to-back, Curry is only expected to play one of the next two games.
Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the notable update.
"Ooo no bad info," a concerned fan replied.
"Wants to dodge another L," a pessimistic fan commeneted.
"He should hold out until they make a trade," a fan suggests.
"Steph has to play we are .500," a fan pleads.
As can be seen by the responses on social media, fans are getting increasingly concerned with the Warriors as Curry battles injuries amid a concerning stretch of games. With Curry only cleared to play in one game of back-to-backs, an update will soon provide whether he's available for Detroit or Indiana to follow.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'