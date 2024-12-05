NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors have lost five-straight games after dropping Tuesday night’s contest to the Denver Nuggets. Based on their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets, Golden State will have a hard time avoiding a sixth-straight loss.
Veteran forward Draymond Green missed the Nuggets game with left calf tightness. Green remains out for Thursday’s game against the Rockets, and he will be joined on the bench by star point guard Steph Curry. The Warriors have ruled Curry out with bilateral knee injury management.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both out for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Rockets. Bilateral knee management for Curry. Still listed as left calf tightness for Green, who underwent an MRI/tests today to determine extent of injury. Andrew Wiggins questionable.”
Given the team’s losing streak, Warriors fans have been reacting strongly to this injury news.
“6 game losing streak,” a fan wrote. “This team is beyond cursed. We cannot catch a damn break”
"End the season bro it’s over," another fan stated.
"6th straight loss incoming, can’t wait to watch the highlights for this game the following morning because I am NOT staying awake so late to watch this and stress tf out," a fan added.
"This is exactly what happens when you have to rely on all your old guys because the young guys can’t get it done," another fan claimed.
While it is still early, the Warriors have been in a rapid decline down the standings that will be tough to stop with Curry and Green out on Thursday.
