Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have ruled Steph Curry out vs. the Houston Rockets.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have lost five-straight games after dropping Tuesday night’s contest to the Denver Nuggets. Based on their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets, Golden State will have a hard time avoiding a sixth-straight loss.

Veteran forward Draymond Green missed the Nuggets game with left calf tightness. Green remains out for Thursday’s game against the Rockets, and he will be joined on the bench by star point guard Steph Curry. The Warriors have ruled Curry out with bilateral knee injury management.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both out for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Rockets. Bilateral knee management for Curry. Still listed as left calf tightness for Green, who underwent an MRI/tests today to determine extent of injury. Andrew Wiggins questionable.”

Given the team’s losing streak, Warriors fans have been reacting strongly to this injury news.

“6 game losing streak,” a fan wrote. “This team is beyond cursed. We cannot catch a damn break”

"End the season bro it’s over," another fan stated.

"6th straight loss incoming, can’t wait to watch the highlights for this game the following morning because I am NOT staying awake so late to watch this and stress tf out," a fan added.

"This is exactly what happens when you have to rely on all your old guys because the young guys can’t get it done," another fan claimed.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

While it is still early, the Warriors have been in a rapid decline down the standings that will be tough to stop with Curry and Green out on Thursday.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News