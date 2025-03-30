Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Spurs

Fans take to social media to react to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's injury news before San Antonio Spurs contest

Liam Willerup

Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots under the arm of San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots under the arm of San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were able to get back on their feet Friday night with a 111-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, moving into the second half of their road trip, the Warriors will head to San Antonio for a meeting with the Spurs on Sunday night.

The Spurs will face the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back with the Boston Celtics coming prior. After both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox were ruled out for the season, San Antonio's playoff hopes were immediately gone. As for the Warriors, they remain in the hunt to escape the play-in tournament and are hoping their recent good news helps with that.

Golden State guard Steph Curry is listed as probable due to a pelvic injury, which caused him to miss the first two games of their road trip. Seeing the All-Star on the injury report, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

"Let’s go Chef! 🔥," one user replied.

"Bet," another user commented.

"Noice!!!" a user added.

"Good news for the Warriors! Having Curry on the court is always a game-changer," a fan replied.

Warriors guard Stephen Curr
Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As can be seen, by the reactions, fans are excited to see Curry listed as probable rather than questionable or even doubtful. Curry has four games left to play before hitting the 65-game threshold, which will make him eligible for awards such as All-NBA.

Tip-off in San Antonio on Sunday night is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Reveals Reason for Altercation With Atlanta Hawks Star

Steph Curry and Michelle Obama Team Up for New Partnership

Draymond Green Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over LeBron James

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News