NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Rockets

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry showed out against the Houston Rockets

Logan Struck

Feb 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to his three point basket against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center.
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
After falling to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors stormed into the second leg of their back-to-back on a mission. The Warriors traveled to face the Houston Rockets on Thursday, leaving with a 105-98 win and finishing their two-night Texas stay 1-1.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry led the team with 27 points and five made threes, helping Golden State improve to 28-27 on the season. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 25+ points in six consecutive games to gain momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Many NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Curry's hot hand in Thursday's win in Houston, as the All-Star point guard shakes off his early-season rust and finds his rhythm.

"Steph looks a lot better since the Butler trade," one fan pointed out.

"Best player in the league," a fan commented.

"Wouldn’t wanna face Curry Dray n Jimmy in the first round 😅," another fan replied.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Feb 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point basket against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday's game in Houston, Curry was averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game with 43.5/39.0/92.6 shooting splits. While the Warriors have been slightly underwhelming this season, barely above .500 heading into the All-Star break, they have high hopes for the rest of their 2024-25 campaign with Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green leading the way.

