NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Rockets
Steph Curry has had a legendary NBA career up to this point. Not only is he the NBA's all-time leader in made threes, but Curry has captured four NBA Championships, two NBA MVPs, countless All-Star and All-NBA selections, and holds several other records for the Warriors and the NBA. While he'd go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer right now, he still has more in the tank.
After the Golden State Warriors made the move to acquire Jimmy Butler, it not only gave the team more life, but Curry as well. Since the trade, Curry has had two 50-point games and looks like the most dangerous player in the NBA as the playoffs are underway. Sunday night in Game 1 against the Rockets, he showed just how amazing he still is.
In a low-scoring game that saw Golden State take a 95-85 win over the Rockets, Curry led the way with 31 points and several jaw-dropping shot makes. Even with the Rockets constantly sending double-teams his way and throwing some of the league's best defenders at him, they couldn't stop the all-time great from getting buckets in the basket.
Seeing this stellar performance, fans across social media have shared their thoughts and opinions on yet another vintage Curry performance.
Even though the box score doesn't show it, Curry continues to make shots that don't even seem possible. So much so, his performances have caused fans to say some bold things, such as putting his name up with the greatest to ever play.
"Lebron this, Jordan that. This man does things on the basketball court that no one has ever done before," one fan boldly stated.
While it's only been one game, it's clear the Warriors have their eyes set on one thing: making another run to the NBA Finals. Given the current state of the Western Conference, it would likely be Curry's most impressive ring yet.
Even though Butler demands defensive attention as well, the double-teams that Houston sent at Curry show just how unstoppable teams view him.
While the NBA world tries to settle down after Curry's wild performance, they'll have to wait till Wednesday to see him in action again for Game 2 set to tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
