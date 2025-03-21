NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Unfortunate New Injury
The most important thing for the Golden State Warriors and their fans is Steph Curry's health. Unfortunately, that got put to the test on Thursday night, when Curry was ruled out against the Toronto Raptors with a pelvic contusion.
To say Warriors fans are concerned is an understatement. The fanbase is desperately trying to figure out how serious the injury is, especially with only 12 games left in the regular season before the playoffs.
"how long does this injury last," said one concerned Warriors fan.
"how serious is this," said another concerned fan.
" this is a direct result of you guys allowing Steph to be fouled all game long for his entire career. Teams push limits bc they know they won’t be punished for it," a frustrated Warriors fan said.
"This man was supposed to be resting," said another frustrated fan.
The current state of Warriors fans is one of both concern and frustration toward the referees. In all honesty, Curry likely should have been resting during Thursday's game against the Raptors because of his nagging back injury.
Not only did Curry not rest against a lowly team that the Warriors could have beaten without him, but he got injured in the process. There's no current timetable on when Curry is expected to return, but one can imagine that the team will update as soon as they can.
