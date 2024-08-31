NBA Fans React to Viral Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Story
Signing with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Kevin Durant helped build arguably the most dominant team in NBA history. Golden State had set the NBA’s all-time win total record the year prior, going 73-9 in the regular season before erasing a 3-1 deficit to eliminate Durant’s OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
This story has been well documented, but the internal adjustments made by Golden State after adding Durant are less known. During a recent episode of The Knuckleheads podcast, three-time Warriors champion Shaun Livingston revealed how Steph Curry adjusted to the Durant addition.
“After that Christmas game (in 2017), there was internal conversation amongst them two,” Livingston said. “[Durant said], ‘I need you to be Steph Curry.’ And then once Steph was like, ‘Alright, KD is good with us,’ it was unstoppable from then.”
This story has gone viral on X, and NBA fans have been sharing their reactions to what Livingston revealed.
Via @Sudharsan_ak: “The most selfless superstar in NBA. Steph Curry is him 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Via @RohitNekzad: “Just imagine how selfless you have to be to take a step back when you literally won back to back mvp a chip and the only unanimous mvp in nba history.”
Via @ali_mohamed77: “That’s called leadership”
Via @CassiusCuvee: “Steph Curry is the most unselfish superstar ever, and he’s still got the stats to be the GOAT. Imagine if he was like all the other greats where their teams conspired to get him the ball on nearly every play!”
Via @law_marshall: “Exactly. Ppl really think KD was better but it was clear Steph took a step back to let KD feel more comfortable and STILL matched him stat for stat. In other words Steph better”
Winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, Curry and Durant were unstoppable as a duo.
