NBA Head Official Explains Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The referees viewed his foul as "unnecessary and excessive."

Everyone in the NBA world had something to say when Draymond Green was unexpectedly ejected with a flagrant two against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

While some believed that Draymond deserved the ejection, many believed he didn't. NBA crew chief Kane Fitzgerald spoke to the media after the game to address why Draymond Green was ejected.

"Because the contact in total was considered unnecessary and excessive which leads to a flagrant foul penalty two and ejection," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald gave extra detail on what specifically he was looking for in the play and why it was ruled a flagrant two instead of a flagrant one.

"Well, there's a couple things," Fitzgerald said. "The first part was the wind up and significant contact to the face, and then the pull down from the jersey grab and throw down to the floor to an airborne vulnerable player makes that unnecessary and excessive. That's what led to the flagrant foul penalty two."

It'll always remain debatable on whether or not Draymond Green deserved to be ejected on his foul. What shouldn't be debated though, is that Green should not have put himself in that position, especially given his reputation. Fortunately for Green and the Warriors though, the team figured out a way despite his ejection and Steph Curry's foul trouble. Home court now belongs to the Golden State Warriors.

