NBA Insider Links Warriors Trade for Toronto Raptors Center

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to add a backup center ahead of the trade deadline.

Mar 13, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tip off in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Although the Golden State Warriors built a successful dynasty, winning four NBA championships with superstar point guard Steph Curry, one major theme has haunted them. Of course, the Warriors were able to prevail, but the team has constantly lacked consistent big-man play.

The Warriors have turned to second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis this season as their go-to starting five, but their depth remains a significant concern.

Golden State has typically leaned on Kevon Looney through the past few years, but it would not be a surprise if the Warriors looked to upgrade their backup center position ahead of the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors have been linked to a number of centers across the league, but Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk stands out as a top option.

Mar 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"My eyes are more focused on Golden State looking at backup big men type players," Fischer said. "They've been linked to Vucevic, Robert Williams is a good name, Kelly Olynyk was someone that the Warriors almost traded for at last year's trade deadline. That was, from my understanding, very close to being done. So Kelly Olynyk is a name I would keep an eye on for Golden State still. Very manageable salary to trade for, right around the mid-level exception."

Olynyk, 33, is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds through 15 games this season, shooting 44% from deep. While Olynyk is not a game-changer, the Warriors could desperately use some frontcourt help.

The Warriors should certainly be looking to make a move ahead of February's trade deadline, as they have fallen to 19-19 on the season and have slipped to tenth place in the West. Trading for a backup center would not fix all of their problems, but a guy like Olynyk would certainly help.

