NBA Insider Predicts Jonathan Kuminga's Next Contract With Warriors
With training camp approaching, the Golden State Warriors are feeling some pressure to figure out what they are doing with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has yet to come to an agreement, despite the Warriors making multiple contract offers to entice him to re-sign.
Kuminga is a talented player, and Golden State's star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green has reportedly been urging the front office to re-sign him. Of course, they want a deal to get done as soon as possible, as they have to wait for Kumigna's situation to be resolved until they can sign other free agents.
What deal will Kuminga take?
The Warriors' most recent reported offer for Kuminga is a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a third-year team option. Kuminga initially rejected that offer from Golden State, as he has reportedly been leaning toward the $7.9 million qualifying offer.
The qualifying offer would allow Kuminga to reject any trades during the 2025-26 season, and then would place him in unrestricted free agency next summer.
It makes sense for Kuminga to consider the qualifying offer, although he would be throwing away some guaranteed money if he passes up on Golden State's three-year offer.
NBA insider Marc Stein recently shared his prediction for what deal Kuminga will take, as he believes the young forward will take the guaranteed money.
"I tend to believe Kuminga will ultimately accept the Warriors' three-year offer — provided it is still on the table — rather than attempt to play out next season on the one-year qualifier," Stein predicted. "...The three-year contract construction comes with roughly $48 million in guaranteed money for the 22-year-old even accounting for a team option in Year 3."
It is clear that Kuminga does not care as much about the money, as he simply wants to have some control over his future. Kuminga does not want to be used as a trade pawn during the 2025-26 season, and he wants to be seen as a potential All-Star by being given some on-court freedom.
Of course, passing up on $48 million in guaranteed money would be challenging, but Kuminga seems willing to bet on himself and take a chance in free agency next summer.
