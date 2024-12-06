NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors' Trade Deadline Plan
The Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday night when they defeated the Houston Rockets without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. This was an impressive victory over one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season, and it gave the Warriors a much-needed boost after what had been a frustrating stretch of games.
While the Warriors were briefly atop the Western Conference standings after a hot start to the season, their five-game losing streak reinforced the widely held belief that the current roster is not championship-caliber. Wanting to get back to that level, the Warriors reportedly have a specific plan at the NBA trade deadline.
In an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania said the Warriors are in the market for a star they can pair alongside Curry.
“I’m told that the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star,” Charania said. “A playmaker, a scorer alongside Stephen Curry.
Charania also highlighted the dynamic in Golden State between searching the trade market for a star player and potentially developing one internally.
Charania: "The debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is for them, are they going to find that externally outside of this roster currently? Or will it be in house with a player like Jonathan Kuminga?"
Kuminga is a player the Warriors have hoped would emerge into that consistent scorer next to Curry, but the consistency has not been there with his role or production. That said, the 22-year-old forward had 33 points in Thursday’s win over Houston without Curry and Draymond Green.
Golden State has reportedly been in the market for a star the last several transaction periods, but an unwillingness to part with the assets necessary to acquire one has stopped anything from getting done. Could the Warriors change that this trade deadline? According to Charania, they are on the hunt for a star.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'