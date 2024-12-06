Inside The Warriors

NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors' Trade Deadline Plan

The Warriors reportedly want to get Steph Curry another star teammate.

Joey Linn

Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday night when they defeated the Houston Rockets without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. This was an impressive victory over one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season, and it gave the Warriors a much-needed boost after what had been a frustrating stretch of games.

While the Warriors were briefly atop the Western Conference standings after a hot start to the season, their five-game losing streak reinforced the widely held belief that the current roster is not championship-caliber. Wanting to get back to that level, the Warriors reportedly have a specific plan at the NBA trade deadline.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

In an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania said the Warriors are in the market for a star they can pair alongside Curry.

“I’m told that the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star,” Charania said. “A playmaker, a scorer alongside Stephen Curry.

Charania also highlighted the dynamic in Golden State between searching the trade market for a star player and potentially developing one internally.

Charania: "The debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is for them, are they going to find that externally outside of this roster currently? Or will it be in house with a player like Jonathan Kuminga?"

Kuminga is a player the Warriors have hoped would emerge into that consistent scorer next to Curry, but the consistency has not been there with his role or production. That said, the 22-year-old forward had 33 points in Thursday’s win over Houston without Curry and Draymond Green.

Golden State has reportedly been in the market for a star the last several transaction periods, but an unwillingness to part with the assets necessary to acquire one has stopped anything from getting done. Could the Warriors change that this trade deadline? According to Charania, they are on the hunt for a star. 

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News