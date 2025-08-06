NBA Insider: Russell Westbrook, Jonathan Kuminga Could Join New Team Together
The potential landing spots for both nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga are perhaps the most pressing questions remaining this offseason. According to the latest report from two Sacramento Kings insiders, the pair could wind up joining forces in Sacramento this upcoming season.
On Tuesday's edition of "The Dave Carmichael Show" on Sactown 1140am, Carmichael and co-host Jason Ross went as far as suggesting that Westbrook and Kuminga will likely have to be a package deal if Sacramento were to pursue either player.
Kuminga and Westbrook to the Kings?
Dave: "We do know this for the Westbrook thing to happen, the Kuminga thing would almost definitely have to happen.
Ross: "I mean, so let's say Kuminga doesn't, then is that an off the table thing for us? Because, I mean you're already crowded in the backcourt, you wouldn't have lost a guard and now you'd be adding another one."
Dave: "I think it is. I do. I think it is. Unless they found another deal. Is it, this is a deal we know about."
Previous reports this weekend indicated that the Kings viewed a possible haul of Westbrook and Kuminga as a dream offseason. Golden State may have thrown a wrench in Sacramento's plans for Kuminga, however, as the team has reportedly shut down all sign-and-trade talks surrounding the 22-year-old forward and will instead look to keep him on the roster for next season.
ESPN's Marc Stein reported last week that Kuminga preferred a move to Sacramento opposed to a return to Golden State after the Kings promised him a spot in the starting lineup. Kuminga saw a diminished role down the stretch of last season, largely due to a highly publicized mismatch between himself and coach Steve Kerr.
"He wants to go," Stein said. "And the Kings are offering a starting spot. Power forward, next to Keegan Murray, next to Sabonis. He's talked on a Zoom call with Scott Perry, as you know, the GM, BJ Armstrong, the assistant GM, and also with their head coach. So he's in. He wants to go there.
While Kuminga clearly desires an exit from Golden State, Stein also indicated that the Warriors aren't exactly jumping at the compensation offered by either Sacramento or Phoenix, the other frontrunner in the Kuminga sweepstakes.
"But I think that first (round pick), the Warriors don't like the first. And then the Suns, I heard they're like offering Royce O'Neal in four seconds and Nick Richards. That's just not pretty enough."
