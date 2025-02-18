NBA Legend Calls Out Jimmy Butler After Controversial Heat Trade
After Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances within four years, the franchise and the six-time All-Star quickly crumbled. Butler's relationship with the Heat collapsed early into the 2024-25 season, resulting in some crazy drama between the two.
The Heat suspended Butler multiple times for conduct detrimental to the team, eventually handing him an indefinite suspension while they looked for a trade partner. The Heat ultimately traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors just a day before the deadline, but his ugly exit from Miami has left many with a different perspective on the star forward.
Former Warriors and Heat All-Star Tim Hardaway had strong words for Butler after his dramatic Miami exit, calling him a "crybaby."
"I didn't agree with what [Butler] was doing," Hardaway said. "You're under contract. You're a baby. You're a crybaby because they said 'no' to you... You can't deviate and mess up the team... I fault [the Heat] for letting him get away with a bunch of stuff too."
Hardaway was a three-time All-Star in Golden State, then got traded to the Heat and made two more All-Star appearances. For a Hall of Famer who has his foot in both camps, calling out Butler like this is very telling.
Of course, Butler handled his exit from the Heat very poorly, and Miami still gave him exactly what he wanted: A trade to a contender. Butler went from being suspended indefinitely to getting to play alongside an all-time great in Steph Curry. While Butler's dramatics in Miami were not a great look, both sides have happily entered a new chapter.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball