Inside The Warriors

NBA Legend Floats Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors Trade

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes the Golden State Warriors should pair Steph Curry with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joey Linn

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena.
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have failed to acquire a high-level second option for Steph Curry this NBA offseason.

Several reports suggested that was their goal entering the summer, but their pursuit of Paul George ended in the nine-time All-Star signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and their pursuit of Lauri Markkanen ended in him singing a longterm extension to remain with the Utah Jazz.

This leaves the Warriors without any great trade options to both maximize the final years of Steph Curry's superstardom while also staying in a good position for their post-Curry future.

Recognizing this dynamic, NBA legend Paul Pierce floated a Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State trade.

"The only way I see Golden State getting back to where they need to get back to is if they can find a way to get Giannis over there," Pierce said to his former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on an episode of KG Certified.

Garnett suggested Pierce must have some inside information if he is floating such a trade between Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Pierce insisted this is just his opinion on how the Warriors can reestablish themselves as contenders.

Insisting he has no inside information on a potential Antetokounmpo to Golden State deal, Pierce said it is simply the one scenario he believes can revive the Warriors in the final year's of Curry's superstardom.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News