NBA Legend Floats Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors have failed to acquire a high-level second option for Steph Curry this NBA offseason.
Several reports suggested that was their goal entering the summer, but their pursuit of Paul George ended in the nine-time All-Star signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and their pursuit of Lauri Markkanen ended in him singing a longterm extension to remain with the Utah Jazz.
This leaves the Warriors without any great trade options to both maximize the final years of Steph Curry's superstardom while also staying in a good position for their post-Curry future.
Recognizing this dynamic, NBA legend Paul Pierce floated a Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State trade.
"The only way I see Golden State getting back to where they need to get back to is if they can find a way to get Giannis over there," Pierce said to his former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on an episode of KG Certified.
Garnett suggested Pierce must have some inside information if he is floating such a trade between Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Pierce insisted this is just his opinion on how the Warriors can reestablish themselves as contenders.
Insisting he has no inside information on a potential Antetokounmpo to Golden State deal, Pierce said it is simply the one scenario he believes can revive the Warriors in the final year's of Curry's superstardom.
