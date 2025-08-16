NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Prediction on Lakers, Warriors
It's been an exciting week for Magic Johnson.
Between celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday and his recent revelation regarding the NBA's Western Conference, the former Los Angeles Lakers star has plenty to look forward to. He made that clear when he spoke to Warriors on SI.
"All of these teams is not going be easy," he said of the West. "Golden State, Steph (Curry) is still sitting there. When you think about it, there's going to be some good teams sitting at home."
Johnson Ready for 'Exciting Year'
Last postseason, only four games separated the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets from the No. 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
By the time the last week of the regular season rolled around, the Play-In Tournament was still in flux. A showdown between James Harden and Curry headlined the late-season excitement, and several playoff series turned into back-and-forth shootouts.
It's why Johnson has a proclamation ready. "There can't be too many guys missing games this year," he said. "If you miss a couple of games, you could be sitting at home in the playoffs."
Over the offseason, Houston added Kevin Durant to its already talented roster. The Dallas Mavericks, who fell short in the West's Play-In, drafted No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, while the San Antonio Spurs added No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and are expecting a healthy pairing of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
Additionally, the Denver Nuggets added Jonas Valančiūnas and Cam Johnson, the LA Clippers signed Chris Paul and Bradley Beal and the the Los Angeles Laker found their starting center in Deandre Ayton.
Johnson was particularly thrilled about the latter.
"I think it's going to be one of the most exciting years," he said. "I'm just hoping the Lakers stay healthy. I'm hoping that with Luka (Dončić) losing the weight, looking good, moving the way he's moving."
He continued: "LeBron (James) is going to be LeBron, we already know what he brings to the table. Austin Reaves, these other guys have to keep playing well. Ayton has to play how he was in Phoenix."
The Warriors haven't made many roster moves since the end of last season, but considering Curry's postseason injury, the team has high hopes about a re-run next season featuring him, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green.
Once the Jonathan Kuminga situation gets resolved, Golden State's game plan behind "Batman and Robin" can really take shape.
