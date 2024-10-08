Inside The Warriors

NBA Legend Shares Harsh Truth For Warriors and Lakers

NBA legend Charles Barkley shared a rough statement on the Warriors and Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Every season, regardless of how the rosters look, there is a ton of talk and anticipation around the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. As long as LeBron James and Steph Curry remain members of their respective teams, there will always be expectations.

One NBA legend has grown sick and tired of hearing all the talk around the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Charles Barkley was a guest on The Jim Jackson Show Podcast, where he absolutely blasted the Warriors and Lakers.

"Y'all please quit talking about the Warriors and the Lakers," Barkley said. "The Warriors and the Lakers both stink, okay. The Warriors and the Lakers both stink."

Barkley then doubled down on his statement, saying that the Lakers and Warriors aren't contending teams at all. He then harshly stated that both teams aren't even in the playoff hunt and only the play-in race.

"They're not in the playoff hunt," Barkley said. "They're in some stuff that Adam Silver made up called the play-in. Neither one of these teams are any good. To act like the Lakers and the Warriors are contenders, they're not - they're play-in candidates. Love LeBron, he's amazing, but the Lakers and the Warriors are not contenders. Plain and simple."

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curr
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Barkley's words sound incredibly harsh, he's not entirely wrong. Neither the Warriors nor Lakers made significant changes to last season and both teams were play-in teams last season. Meanwhile, the rest of the top teams in the Western Conference still remain better.

