NBA Legend Slams Draymond Green Over Controversial Take
The NBA All-Star Game was full of drama this season, with fans and players upset about the revamped format, and Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has continued to find ways to make headlines during the break.
During All-Star Media Day, Green had a bold take about today's state of the league, calling the NBA "boring."
"[The NBA] is just who can run faster, who can hit more threes," Green said. "It's no substance. I think it's very boring."
Green had a busy All-Star weekend criticizing the league, like calling out the All-Star format and how boring the NBA is, but it has not gone unnoticed. NBA legend Oscar Robertson responded to Green after he called the league "boring," and did not hold back on the Warriors star.
"Draymond says so much so who cares what Draymond says," Robertson said. "It might be boring to him because if he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he's passed the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen... Maybe it is boring when he's out there when he's not shooting a lot and he's not guarding a lot."
Green has won four championships playing alongside Steph Curry but was a huge factor in each Finals run. Robertson's criticism is slightly unfair, but Green is not making it easy on himself with comments like these.
