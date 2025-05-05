NBA Legend Was Proven Wrong About Steph Curry After Game 7
Steph Curry did it again.
Despite an injured right thumb and shooting one-for-six in the first half, Steph Curry lit up the Houston Rockets for 19 second-half points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 103-89 victory in a win-or-go-home Game 7.
Curry's second-half heroics coupled with a 22-point first-half outburst from Buddy Hield led the way for the Warriors' wire-to-wire victory on the road.
Prior to the game's tip-off, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley went on the record to say he believes Curry's injured right thumb, as well as the wear and tear on his body over his 16-year career, would be the Warriors' ultimate demise.
"Steph [Curry] is starting to wear down," Barkley said during TNT's pre-game show ahead of Warriors-Rockets Game 7. "I don't think he's capable of getting 50. I'll tell ya what, the Rockets are gonna win this game, I just think he's wearing down."
While the 37-year-old Curry didn't put up All-NBA first-team numbers this season, he still proved to be one of the best scorers in the league. The two-time NBA MVP averaged 24.5 points per contest to go along with 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
Next up for Curry and the Warriors is Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Game 1 set to tip off from the Target Center in Minnesota on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.