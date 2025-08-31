NBA Star Michael Porter Jr's Strong Steph Curry Admission
Recently acquired Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been on quite the run of podcast and streaming appearances lately, dropping a handful of quotes and one-liners throughout the last few weeks that presumably had his PR staff and management putting their face into their palms.
While one of his most recent statements wasn't as controversial or downright archaic as some of his other stances this offseason has been, it was brash enough to raise some eyebrows on social media and catch some headlines. Fortunately, this take was strictly basketball related and there's even some data to back Porter Jr. up on this one.
During a livestream with popular streaming personality PlaqueBoyMax, Porter Jr. revealed his belief that the only shooter in the league who has a definitive advantage over him is Stephen Curry. Porter Jr. proceeded to list of names he believed he was on the same tier with as a shooter in an attempt to bolster his case.
“Name the players in the league that can for sure shoot better than me?” Porter Jr. said. “Stephen Curry, that’s the only one I’m giving like a clear elite, can shoot better than me. There’s dudes that are on the same level. I think Klay Thompson, KD. If I got in the gym (with someone) like Duncan Robinson, he probably can shoot with me. Trae Young, Dame. But I think Steph is the only one clearly better.”
Comparing Porter Jr.
While Porter Jr.'s claim may have seemed a little crazy off the top, his 40.6 percent career 3-point percentage is actually better than every player he listed besides Thompson, who is a career 41.1 percent shooter from distance. Porter has averaged six 3-point attempts per game throughout his career as well, so you can't really say he doesn't shoot the 3-ball at a respectable volume.
Of course, Porter Jr. doesn't have the long-range shot-creating ability that Young has or the all-around scoring ability that Durant has, but it's hard to argue the confidence when you get into the numbers. His last three seasons in the NBA have been his most productive as a shooter. So much so, he's now the 31st-most accurate 3-point marksmen in NBA history by the numbers.
Porter Jr.'s all-around play still makes his contract a nightmarish burden for the Brooklyn Nets, which they received draft compensation to take on, but at the very least they can rest assured knowing they have a top-notch 3-point shooter on the roster to accompany what will seemingly be a continuing rebuild.
