NBA Trade Idea Pairs $158M Star With Steph Curry on Golden State Warriors
Initially expected to pursue another All-Star next to Steph Curry via trade this offseason, the Golden State Warriors have watched several potential candidates land elsewhere.
There were reports about Golden State engaging with the LA Clippers on a Paul George sign and trade prior to his max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Similar reports surfaced about Golden State’s interest in Lauri Markkanen prior to his longterm extension to remain with the Utah Jazz.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said, “We've got ways to improve, we'll be aggressive... Does that mean we're definitely gonna do something? No... You gotta have a partner. Making deals in this league can be tough. But the effort and urgency will always be there."
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram to Golden State.
"If New Orleans' asking price has dropped low enough, Golden State can live with giving up Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, one of Kevin Looney or Gary Payton II and a 2025 first-rounder," Favale wrote.
Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 64 games for the Pelicans last season. An All-Star in 2020, Ingram is entering the final year of his five-year, $158M contract.
If the Warriors were to trade for Ingram, they would likely do so with the belief they can re-sign him.
