NBA Trade Idea Sends $90 Million All-Star Center to Warriors
If the NBA playoffs showed anything, it's that the Golden State Warriors have a major hole to fill on their roster - the center position.
Much like many of the other teams in the NBA, like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors need to find a good starting center to join their team. As great as Quinten Post can be, he still isn't there yet.
In the latest trade idea from Clutchpoints, the Warriors get that center they desperately need.
Warriors trade: Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Trayce Jackson-Davis, protected 2026 and 2028 GSW first-round picks
Cavaliers trade: Jarrett Allen, Craig Porter Jr.
Even though the Cavaliers had a very shocking second-round loss against the Indiana Pacers in five games, it's hard to see them trade away Allen. A good defensive center is very hard to come by, and Cleveland would lose a lot of depth in their team if they saw Allen go.
However, for the Warriors, Allen would be an amazing option for the team. He could be a much improved version of what Kevon Looney was for the team. The Warriors do have the luxury of trying to find a center that could spread the floor like Brook Lopez, or trying to find one who is more of an interior presence like Allen.
If the Warriors do find a great starting center, one would have to imagine they'd have to trade Jonathan Kuminga to make it happen.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History
Steve Kerr Reveals Untold Message Before Jimmy Butler's Trade to Warriors