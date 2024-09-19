NBA Trade Idea Sends LeBron James to Golden State Warriors

Inside The Warriors

This NBA trade idea would send Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to Golden State.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) after the game at Chase Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) after the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry were a dynamic duo at the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to a gold medal. The chemistry between Curry and James has led to many fans wondering if they could ever join forces in the NBA.

While neither Curry nor James have expressed any desire to leave their respective teams, that has not stopped fans and analysts from coming up with scenarios that could bring them together.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical trade scenario that lands James in Golden State with Curry. 

Warriors receive: LeBron James

Lakers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (1-20)

Via Hughes: “The odds of a trade like this actually happening might seem like they're somewhere in the million-to-one neighborhood, but we know the Dubs and Lakers at least had a conversation on the topic at the 2024 deadline.”

The conversation referenced here is from last season’s trade deadline when the Warriors reportedly called the Lakers about a potential James deal. Talks did not get far, as ESPN reported James was not open to the idea at that time.

LeBron James and Steph Curry
United States guard Stephen Curry (4) and forward LeBron James (6) against France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

It is reasonable to assume not much has changed since James shut down any idea of joining Golden State, but perhaps his Olympic experience with Curry has made him more open to the idea of joining forces in the NBA.

