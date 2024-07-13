NBA Trade Idea Sends Russell Westbrook to Golden State Warriors
The LA Clippers are exploring different trades for point guard Russell Westbrook. The Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Westbrook, but may opt to wait for a buyout after the Clippers made it clear they do not plan on keeping the 2017 NBA MVP.
With mutual interest existing between Westbrook and the Nuggets, it would make more sense for Denver to wait for a buyout as opposed to parting with assets to bring in the veteran point guard. This approach from Denver does run the risk of another team dealing for Westbrook, but when looking at the point guard landscape across the NBA, the Nuggets are the contender most in need of a veteran ball handler.
That said, a recent article from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical Westbrook trade idea that lands the nine-time All-Star with the Golden State Warriors.
"If L.A. is as ready to move on as it seems, then flipping Westbrook for a three-and-D wing like Moody would make plenty of sense," Buckley wrote. "Minutes have proved surprisingly hard to come by for Moody in Golden State, but that hasn't been performance-related. He's been an above-average shooter from three (career 36.2 percent) and just turned his defensive box plus/minus into a positive."
Westbrook could help the Warriors a lot, specifically on the defensive end and in transition.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond