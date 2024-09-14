NBA Trade Idea Sends Six-Time NBA All-Star to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are expected to revisit trading for a star-level player around next season’s trade deadline after failing to acquire an establish second option for Steph Curry this offseason.
In a recent episode of The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player Golden State has interest in.
Via Amick: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”
Following this report, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical deal that lands Butler in Golden State.
Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson
Heat receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap
Via Bailey: "Of course, the Warriors are giving up a lot of depth, young talent and picks here, but this is the kind of desperate, win-now move they might have to make to get Curry his fifth title. The Heat, on the other hand, would be able to preach patience for the foreseeable future after a trade like this."
It is important to note that Miami has not made Butler available, but perhaps a poor start to the season for the Heat could lead to them reevaluating things.
