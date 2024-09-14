Inside The Warriors

NBA Trade Idea Sends Six-Time NBA All-Star to Golden State Warriors

This NBA trade idea is between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the basketball against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the basketball against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are expected to revisit trading for a star-level player around next season’s trade deadline after failing to acquire an establish second option for Steph Curry this offseason. 

In a recent episode of The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a player Golden State has interest in.

Via Amick: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

Following this report, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical deal that lands Butler in Golden State.

Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson

Heat receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap

Via Bailey: "Of course, the Warriors are giving up a lot of depth, young talent and picks here, but this is the kind of desperate, win-now move they might have to make to get Curry his fifth title. The Heat, on the other hand, would be able to preach patience for the foreseeable future after a trade like this."

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It is important to note that Miami has not made Butler available, but perhaps a poor start to the season for the Heat could lead to them reevaluating things.

