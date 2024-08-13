Inside The Warriors

NBA Trade Idea Would Send Milwaukee Bucks Star to Golden State Warriors

This hypothetical three-team NBA trade idea would send three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton to the Golden State Warriors

Joey Linn

Dec 25, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during a NBA game at the Bradley Center.
Dec 25, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during a NBA game at the Bradley Center. / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have struck out on their top trade targets, leaving them with a roster that has only marginal differences from one that missed the playoffs last year.

After Paul George signed outright with the Philadelphia 76ers and Lauri Markkanen signed an extension with the Utah Jazz, Golden State no longer had their reported top trade targets on the market.

This leaves the Warriors without many options to substantially upgrade their roster around Steph Curry, who proved at the 2024 Paris Olympics he is very much a superstar worth putting a championship contender around.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical three-team trade idea that lands Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton in Golden State. This three-team trade idea is complex:

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jerami Grant

Golden State Warriors Receive: Khris Middleton

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A three-time NBA All-Star, Middleton would give Curry another solid scoring option, but there are certainly concerns with the 33-year-old forward.

Injuries limited Middleton to just 55 games last season and 33 games the season prior. That said, if Middleton can stay on the floor, his scoring punch would help a Warriors team that projects to struggle in that department outside of Curry.

Middleton will make $31.7M next season and has a $34M player option for the 2025-26 season.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

JOEY LINN

