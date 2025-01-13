New Andrew Wiggins Update After Personal Absence From Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been putting together a strong season. While it has been an up and down Warriors tenure for Wiggins, the 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 32 appearances this season.
Also converting on 39.4 percent of his three-point attempts this season, Wiggins has been one of Golden State’s few reliable floor spacers. Last appearing in a game on Jan. 7 against the Miami Heat, Wiggins has been away from the Warriors for personal reasons.
While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has not revealed details of Wiggins’ absence, he has told reporters that the veteran forward and his family are fine. On Sunday, Kerr provided an additional update.
Wiggins has rejoined the Warriors, and Kerr said he is playing against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk: “Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will play against Raptors tomorrow. Steph Curry and Draymond Green participated in practice and are expected to play tomorrow. Gary Payton II was able to work today and is questionable for tomorrow. Brandin Podziemski remains out.”
This is great news for a Warriors team that is trying to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture. Just 19-19 on the season, Golden State ranks 10th in the Western Conference, which is the final Play-In Tournament spot.
