New Report Details Jonathan Kuminga's Blunt Conversation With Warriors Owner
As far as contract negotiations go, the holdup between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors could be the most confusing dispute the NBA has had in years.
On one side, Kuminga, who has had his bouts with inconsistency and "buy-in" over the years with the Warriors, is seeking money that would put him in a high tier of players across the league.
On the other side, the Warriors are trying to get a deal done so that their other free agent options can fall into place.
Warriors' Front Office Gives Kuminga an Ultimatum
According to new reporting by Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of ESPN, there was a blunt message given on both sides of the deal during negotiations this summer.
A simple question [Joe Lacob]: "'Do you want to be here?'"
Kuminga then gave a question back to Joe Lacob and the front office: "'Do you even want me here?'"
Slate and Charania continued, "So, the four most relevant parties -- Lacob, Dunleavy, Kuminga and Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner -- convened for what felt like the most significant conversation of a Warriors' offseason stuck in the mud. They talked numbers and structure and the four years of basketball scars that had led them to this stalemate."
Where Does the Stalemate Stand Now?
From ESPN's latest reporting, we can draw multiple thoughts and conclusions about the inner workings of the standoff between Kuminga and the Warriors.
The Warriors have offered multiple variations of a contract, including a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season.
Another reported contract was a deal that put guaranteed money for Kuminga at $48.3 million guaranteed over the first two seasons.
Kuminga and his agent are resistant to any deal with a team option because they view it as a way for the Warriors to use him as a trade piece down the line, according to ESPN.
Kuminga's camp even countered with a one-year "bridge" deal that would pay him a higher salary than the $7.9 million qualifying offer on the table as well.
With both sides going back and forth on different options, and the Warriors turning down sign-and-trade deals with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, there could still be a resolution in sight if the upcoming season creates controversy.
The Warriors desperately want their reported signings in free agency to be completed, but the back-and-forth between Kuminga and the Warriors may hamper those plans.
