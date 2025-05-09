New Report on Anthony Edwards' Injury For Warriors-Wolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are feeling the pressure of being without their star player, Stephen Curry, after last night's 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Minnesota had full control over Golden State, having a lead as large as 25 points.
The Timberwolves didn't come away without an injury scare, however, as star shooting guard Anthony Edwards went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury. The All-NBA talent suffered the scare after Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on his ankle during a layup attempt.
Edwards managed to finish the game, ending up with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 6-of-13 shooting. While he played through the second half, there were questions as to whether or not he'd be ready to go for the rest of the series.
A new report from Shams Charania of ESPN on NBA Today confirms that Edwards will continue to play through his ankle injury. The 23-year-old will play on Saturday for Game 3.
The Timberwolves will need all they can get from Edwards to take Game 3 on the road, while this news isn't great for the Warriors. Golden State struggled mightily without its best player, as no one on the team finished with more than 18 points in Game 2. The offense was a disaster.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr had to resort to playing 14 players in the first half. With the loss, Golden State is now 1-4 in road playoff games without Curry on the floor.
