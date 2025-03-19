Inside The Warriors

New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Meeting After Warriors Loss

Bucks coach Doc Rivers reportedly held a meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard after losing to the Warriors

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) head to the bench on a timer out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) head to the bench on a timer out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, handing the Bucks their second consecutive loss and fifth in their last seven games.

Even without superstar guard Steph Curry, the Warriors got the best of the Bucks, and there is plenty of reason to worry for Milwaukee. The Bucks are now in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record but are just half of a game ahead of the sixth-place Detroit Pistons.

Following their loss to the Warriors, the Bucks made sure to take action to address their struggles.

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called a meeting with superstar duo Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"With the Bucks struggling recently and a dispirited loss to the Warriors last night, sources relayed to me that head coach Doc Rivers, after the game, called a meeting with his two superstars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard," Haynes said.

Rivers reportedly held the meeting as an opportunity for Lillard and Antetokounmpo to share their thoughts on how to improve the team.

"In this meeting, I'm told, was an open forum for both stars to provide input on ways to improve the team," Haynes continued. "It was a constructive session, with each individual being allowed to share their perspectives."

It is understandable that the Bucks are growing concerned with their recent struggles, and Tuesday's loss to a Curry-less Warriors seemed to be the tipping point.

