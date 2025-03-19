New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Meeting After Warriors Loss
The Golden State Warriors took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, handing the Bucks their second consecutive loss and fifth in their last seven games.
Even without superstar guard Steph Curry, the Warriors got the best of the Bucks, and there is plenty of reason to worry for Milwaukee. The Bucks are now in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record but are just half of a game ahead of the sixth-place Detroit Pistons.
Following their loss to the Warriors, the Bucks made sure to take action to address their struggles.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called a meeting with superstar duo Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"With the Bucks struggling recently and a dispirited loss to the Warriors last night, sources relayed to me that head coach Doc Rivers, after the game, called a meeting with his two superstars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard," Haynes said.
Rivers reportedly held the meeting as an opportunity for Lillard and Antetokounmpo to share their thoughts on how to improve the team.
"In this meeting, I'm told, was an open forum for both stars to provide input on ways to improve the team," Haynes continued. "It was a constructive session, with each individual being allowed to share their perspectives."
It is understandable that the Bucks are growing concerned with their recent struggles, and Tuesday's loss to a Curry-less Warriors seemed to be the tipping point.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral