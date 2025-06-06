New Report On Knicks' Big Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offer Amid Warriors Interest
The Giannis Antetokounmpo stakes are as hot as they've ever been. According to a recent report from sportswriter Gery Woelfel, the New York Knicks could be preparing a huge trade offer for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.
Woelfel also floated the idea of a reunion between Antetokounmpo and former Bucks coach Jason Kidd, as Kidd has recently emerged as a top candidate for the New York Knicks head coaching job.
"Could there be a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jason Kidd reunion in New York?" Woelfel wrote on X. "There’s a report the Knicks are asking Dallas officials permission to speak to Kidd about their vacant head coaching position. Yesterday I was told the Knicks are preparing to make a tsunami-type offer to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks."
Kidd was the Bucks' head coach from 2014 to 2018, with his stint in Milwaukee spanning from Antetokounmpo's second season into his fifth. Kidd was fired 55 games into the 2017-18 season in January 2018, one season before Antetokounmpo earned the first of back-to-back NBA MVP awards.
Alongside the Knicks and the Warriors, the Toronto Raptors have also emerged as a potential suitor for Antetokounmpo. The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo is a longtime friend of Raptors GM Masai Ujiri. Other teams that have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo include the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat.
Antetokounmpo finished third in the MVP voting in 2024-25, earning his first-team All-NBA honors for the seventh consecutive season in the process. Antetokounmpo is one of three players in NBA history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, accomplishing the feat in 2020.
Related Articles
Warriors Legend Reveals One Solution to Improve Team
Draymond Green Responds to LeBron James' Proposal