New Report on Likelihood of Warriors-Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors' 2025 offseasons have been a pretty stark contrast. While the Suns blew up their "Big Three" model, traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, and bought out Bradley Beal, the Warriors have stayed dormant.
With the Suns' moves, they moved under the first apron salary line. They created much more flexibility in the future, while still employing a decent roster around their newly extended superstar, Devin Booker.
The Warriors reached the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, and even though they exceeded expectations, their roster is far behind some other Western Conference contenders.
Is Jonathan Kuminga holding everything up?
It gets tricky when talking about Jonathan Kuminga's status with the Warriors. Since the inception of the 2025 free agency period, rumors, reports, and analysis have been rampant, going in every direction one can think of.
As the offseason has moved along, there has been more clarity and validity with every report that comes out regarding trade packages, interested teams, and posts by Kuminga himself.
So...what do we know?
There are two trade packages on the table for the Warriors - one from the Sacramento Kings and one from the Phoenix Suns.
The Kings are offering Malik Monk and a 2030 lottery-protected first-round pick in a sign-and-trade package for Kuminga. Still, the Warriors are looking for multiple assets in any return.
The Phoenix Suns also have an offer on the table. While it is nothing to be proud of, it includes two players that could immediately slot into the Warriors' rotation in Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards, along with four second-round picks.
Is there a probablity of Kuminga being dealt?
A recent appearance by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel on "Locked on Phoenix Suns" revealed the probability of a Kuminga trade with the Phoenix Suns.
"Their interest in him goes back to the trade deadline. This isn't new from the offseason. They were set to acquire Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler in a big trade package at the trade deadline that would've sent Kevin Durant to the Warriors," Siegel said of the Suns.
He continued to say, "The interest in Jonathan Kuminga has been there from the Suns. I just have not heard anything in terms of them having a package that the Warriors want."
Then, Siegel exclaimed, "I would even say it's less than a 1% chance at this point that they could make a sign or trade for Jonathan Kuminga."
The Warriors are still looking to add Al Horford and DeAnthony Melton in free agency. Still, it seems the Kuminga situation is holding things up, with every team around Golden State improving in the offseason.
