New Report On Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Suitor Amid Warriors Rumors
Even though he hasn't made it clear whether he wants out of Milwaukee or not, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the prized trade target for many teams across the NBA this offseason as they'll look to strike a deal for the two-time MVP if he were to become available. A two-way talent who's one of the most physically dominant in the league, Giannis is a franchise changer, no doubt.
When it comes to potential suitors, teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have been thrown around as likely destinations if a move were to happen. However, going along with a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, a new team has emerged as a potential trade suitor for the Bucks star if he were to stay in the Eastern Conference.
According to Toronto Star writer Doug Smith, Giannis reportedly "has let it be known he wants to stay in the East and Toronto would be an acceptable destination." While the Toronto Raptors aren't exactly in the same situation as the Spurs or Warriors, they have assets to make a deal for the Bucks star.
With an interesting core of wings in RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Gradey Dick to go along with other pieces like Ja'Kobe Walter and Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors could make a deal for Giannis while still having enough around him to compete. Especially with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum expected to be sidelined all of next season, the East looks wide open.
The last time the Raptors struck a trade for a major star paid off for them, as their one-year rental for Kawhi Leonard turned into the franchise winning its first and only NBA title in 2019. If Toronto can strike a deal without giving up too much, they might have the pieces in place to make another run.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton to Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry, Lakers Legend On Historic NBA List