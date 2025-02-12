New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade After Warriors Drama
The Phoenix Suns have a very ugly mess on their hands. They have a losing record, have one of the highest payrolls in the league, and reportedly upset Kevin Durant during the NBA Trade Deadline.
Most of those problems can be solved with a Kevin Durant trade, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst claimed that's exactly what the Phoenix Suns are going to do.
During an episode of the 'Get Up', Windhorst stated that the Suns are going to trade Kevin Durant this summer.
"He's probably going to get traded this summer," Windhorst said. "He knows it, the Suns know it, the rest of the league know it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial, in all honesty. They're under .500, they've got a $230 million payroll. Then add over $100 million on tax."
Windhorst went on to add that even though Durant has been playing extremely well for the Suns, he hasn't exactly added winning for the team.
"He's played almost 15,000 minutes this year and he's plus two on the court in those 15,000 minutes," Windhorst said. "You have an extremely expensive team that is not winning and the player that is their most expensive player, who is not playing great, but is not impacting them on a positive level."
It remains to bee seen whether the Suns actually pull the trigger on Durant. However, where there's smoke, there's fire, and there seems to be a lot of smoke around Durant and the Suns.
