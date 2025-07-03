New Report On Potential Massive Warriors, Lakers Blockbuster Trade
Day 3 of the NBA offseason was a rather quiet one, with the major moves being the New York Knicks bringing in Mike Brown to be the franchise's next head coach and the Los Angeles Lakers signing Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal. However, that doesn't mean more moves aren't on the horizon.
The top free agents remaining include Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Chris Paul. However, a new report from The Athletic's Fred Katz might just have NBA fans dropping their jaws, as a major move with several teams across the league could be on the horizon.
According to Katz, a massive seven-team trade could be coming soon as the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets look to expand the Kevin Durant deal before it is finalized.
"League sources tell The Athletic that the Rockets and Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams," Katz wrote. "Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say."
However, Katz went into detail, revealing that this deal wouldn't be what it sounds like. It would likely just feature players who have already agreed to deals with new teams, such as Clint Capela now being a sign-and-trade from the Hawks rather than just signing with the Rockets. But that doesn't mean additional players won't be involved.
