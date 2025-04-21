Inside The Warriors

New Report on Potential Trade Destination for Jonathan Kuminga

A new report indicates a potential trade destination for Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga

Liam Willerup

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors walked away successful in the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs, taking Game 1 over the second-seeded Houston Rockets in a defensive-minded game that saw Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler be too much to handle for Houston. Going forward in the series and potentially the rest of the playoffs, it appears the Warriors have their vision.

However, that also means that Golden State might not look back into putting Jonathan Kuminga in their rotation, as the former lottery pick hasn't touched the floor for them since April 11th. While an injury did derail his season, a new report reveals that Golden State could be working with a familiar trade partner to make a move off Kuminga.

According to the Marc Stein Substack, Golden State could explore a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, given their positioning with an abundance of cap space. Therefore, a sign-and-trade could make sense for Golden State to send the young forward to Brooklyn and look to bring back their pick from the Dennis Schroder deal and other assets.

Before going down with an injury, Kuminga was averaging 21.0 points per game in December and looking well on his way to earning a contract extension in Golden State. Now, with how the rotation has panned out, Kuminga's future looks like it will be happening elsewhere.

Holding the sixth-best odds at the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, landing Kuminga could help the Nets start to form an interesting young core in Brooklyn.

Related Articles

Ime Udoka's Blunt Statement After Rockets vs Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Statement On Steph Curry's Performance vs Rockets

Steve Kerr Makes NBA History vs Rockets

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News