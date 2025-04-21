New Report on Potential Trade Destination for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors walked away successful in the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs, taking Game 1 over the second-seeded Houston Rockets in a defensive-minded game that saw Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler be too much to handle for Houston. Going forward in the series and potentially the rest of the playoffs, it appears the Warriors have their vision.
However, that also means that Golden State might not look back into putting Jonathan Kuminga in their rotation, as the former lottery pick hasn't touched the floor for them since April 11th. While an injury did derail his season, a new report reveals that Golden State could be working with a familiar trade partner to make a move off Kuminga.
According to the Marc Stein Substack, Golden State could explore a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, given their positioning with an abundance of cap space. Therefore, a sign-and-trade could make sense for Golden State to send the young forward to Brooklyn and look to bring back their pick from the Dennis Schroder deal and other assets.
Before going down with an injury, Kuminga was averaging 21.0 points per game in December and looking well on his way to earning a contract extension in Golden State. Now, with how the rotation has panned out, Kuminga's future looks like it will be happening elsewhere.
Holding the sixth-best odds at the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, landing Kuminga could help the Nets start to form an interesting young core in Brooklyn.
