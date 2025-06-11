New Report on Potential Warriors-Bucks Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks seem as though they are going to have a rollercoaster of an offseason. As for now, it seems as though Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay put in Milwaukee despite their roster falling apart, and Damian Lillard is set to miss a significant amount of time next season. So if the team plans on keeping Giannis, they'll need to make some moves to stay competitive.
Another team in the same situation that is looking to make moves is the Golden State Warriors, looking to capitalize on what's left of their championship window with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. According to a new report, the two teams could be working together on a deal to send a veteran big to the Bay.
In a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are a team to watch when it comes to Bucks forward Bobby Portis. "Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball," Fischer wrote.
Portis has a $13.4 million player option for next season, but opting in to that doesn't rule out a move for Golden State. If he does opt in, the Warriors could offer Moses Moody in a swap to match up the salaries. However, Portis could always decline, and the Warriors could instead sign him using the mid-level exception.
So much is on the table this offseason, but it seems as though both the Warriors and Bucks are two teams that can be penciled in to make changes this offseason, whether those are big or small ones.
