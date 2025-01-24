New Report on Potential Warriors-Bulls Trade
The Golden State Warriors handily took down the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday, led by superstar point guard Steph Curry with 21 points and 7 assists.
Despite a 25-point loss, a few Bulls players could have been auditioning for a spot on the Warriors amid a storm of trade rumors. Chicago star center Nikola Vucevic dropped just 9 points and 4 rebounds on Thursday but has reportedly been one of the Warriors' top trade targets ahead of the deadline.
The Warriors are expected to look for a big man who can stretch the floor at the trade deadline, and the Bulls center could be an excellent candidate.
Although Vucevic could be a great fit for the Warriors, a new report suggests a trade might not come to fruition. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports that Chicago's asking price for Vucevic is "too steep."
"The Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic is the stretch center most often floated externally and internally," Slater wrote. "Chicago has been willing to discuss Vucevic, but the price tag has so far been deemed too steep, league sources said, which is typically the case until the deadline is within about 72 hours."
Vucevic, 34, is averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. While the Warriors are looking for a stretch big, they might have found one in-house.
Warriors rookie Quinten Post played just his sixth career game on Thursday against the Bulls, outperforming Vucevic by dropping 20 points on 5-10 shooting from deep. The 24-year-old 7-footer is bringing the exact production they have been looking for out of a big man, which could ultimately sway them away from a potential Vucevic trade anyway.
