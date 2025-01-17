Inside The Warriors

New Report on Potential Warriors-Raptors Trade

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in a Toronto Raptors player.

Joey Linn

Mar 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors huddle up before a game against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
Mar 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors huddle up before a game against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Based on recent messaging from Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr, it seems the Golden State Warriors will not be taking a big swing at the NBA trade deadline. Not wanting to mortgage the future for one last attempt at a championship with this group, the Warriors will seemingly only make moves that do not require parting ways with young players or value draft assets.

This is certainly a controversial approach, but one the Warriors have mostly adhered to in recent seasons despite their stated desire to maximize the final years of Curry’s superstardom. As the team looks for those marginal deals that can improve this roster without mortgaging the future, one Toronto Raptors player has been linked to Golden State.

Kelly Olynyk and Jonathan Kuminga
Mar 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tries to get around Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors remain interested in Raptors center Kelly Olynyk.

“Kelly Olynyk from Toronto,” Fischer said. “Who is absolutely on the open market. He is someone that the Warriors almost traded for, had very significant trade conversation with the Utah Jazz last trade deadline, before Kelly Olynyk ended up going to Toronto.”

Olynyk has averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18 appearances this season.

The veteran F/C has knocked down 44.4% of his three-point attempts (1.5 3PA/G).

This would be an interesting acquisition for the Warriors to help open up the floor a bit for Curry and others.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News