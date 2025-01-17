New Report on Potential Warriors-Raptors Trade
Based on recent messaging from Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr, it seems the Golden State Warriors will not be taking a big swing at the NBA trade deadline. Not wanting to mortgage the future for one last attempt at a championship with this group, the Warriors will seemingly only make moves that do not require parting ways with young players or value draft assets.
This is certainly a controversial approach, but one the Warriors have mostly adhered to in recent seasons despite their stated desire to maximize the final years of Curry’s superstardom. As the team looks for those marginal deals that can improve this roster without mortgaging the future, one Toronto Raptors player has been linked to Golden State.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors remain interested in Raptors center Kelly Olynyk.
“Kelly Olynyk from Toronto,” Fischer said. “Who is absolutely on the open market. He is someone that the Warriors almost traded for, had very significant trade conversation with the Utah Jazz last trade deadline, before Kelly Olynyk ended up going to Toronto.”
Olynyk has averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18 appearances this season.
The veteran F/C has knocked down 44.4% of his three-point attempts (1.5 3PA/G).
This would be an interesting acquisition for the Warriors to help open up the floor a bit for Curry and others.
