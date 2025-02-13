New Report on Steph Curry, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu Contest
Last season, the highlight of the NBA's All-Star weekend was when Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu faced off in a man vs woman three-point contest.
The two superstars reportedly wanted to go even bigger this season, adding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson to the mix, but unfortunately, after Clark declined the offer, it looks like the entire event is off.
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Curry and Ionescu called off the event Clark declined their offer to join.
"Sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Curry and Ionescu were not interested in a simple rematch," Vardon said.
"They wanted to expand the competition to include WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, and potentially Curry’s former teammate Klay Thompson — but when Clark, through a statement issued by her sports agency in January, declined to participate, saying she “wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer,” it all but doomed the men-against-women shooting contest."
According to Vardon, the NBA actually tried to resurrect the Curry-Ionsecu competition, but neither were open to the idea. Unfortunately, it seems like much of the event hinged on Clark's participation.
"League officials attempted to resurrect the Curry-Ionescu competition in some form as late as Wednesday, multiple league sources said, but couldn’t convince both parties to sign on for a rematch," Vardon said. "There was even talk of pushing the competition to Sunday during a break in the reformatted All-Star game, but that didn’t pick up steam."
Unless the new format that the NBA designed for this upcoming All-Star game is a huge hit, fans don't have much to look forward to as the weekend approaches.
