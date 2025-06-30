Inside The Warriors

New Report On Top Jonathan Kuminga Trade Destinations

A new report has just been released on potential destinations for Golden State Warriors free agent Jonathan Kuminga

Jed Katz

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been generating a lot of buzz over the last few months regarding his upcoming free agency. The 22-year-old is fresh off a season in which he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, including a few 20-point performances in the playoffs.

Kuminga's future with the Warriors has long been uncertain after they acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Congolese forward saw a noticeable dip in playing time and only received heavy postseason minutes due to an injury to Stephen Curry.

Golden State tendered Kuminga's $7.9 million qualifying offer a few days ago, which now means he enters restricted free agency as it begins today. He is expected to have numerous teams interested in his services; however, the Warriors can either match any offer he receives or use him in a sign-and-trade.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are the two most likely destinations for the young forward if he has a new home next season. Slater also reports that Kuminga and the Warriors have had conversations regarding a new deal, but no progress has been made.

"Despite a few conversations between the two sides, the Golden State Warriors have generated no real traction toward a deal with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga in recent days and, as anticipated, he is expected to explore the market when it opens at 3 p.m. PT on Monday afternoon, league sources told The Athletic," Slater wrote.

"The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls remain the two likeliest outside suitors, league sources said."

In order for a deal to happen with either side, a sign-and-trade deal would have to occur. Additionally, only 50% of Kuminga's annual contract value will be accounted for in outgoing salary in any deal.

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

