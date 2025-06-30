New Report On Top Jonathan Kuminga Trade Destinations
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been generating a lot of buzz over the last few months regarding his upcoming free agency. The 22-year-old is fresh off a season in which he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, including a few 20-point performances in the playoffs.
Kuminga's future with the Warriors has long been uncertain after they acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The Congolese forward saw a noticeable dip in playing time and only received heavy postseason minutes due to an injury to Stephen Curry.
Golden State tendered Kuminga's $7.9 million qualifying offer a few days ago, which now means he enters restricted free agency as it begins today. He is expected to have numerous teams interested in his services; however, the Warriors can either match any offer he receives or use him in a sign-and-trade.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are the two most likely destinations for the young forward if he has a new home next season. Slater also reports that Kuminga and the Warriors have had conversations regarding a new deal, but no progress has been made.
"Despite a few conversations between the two sides, the Golden State Warriors have generated no real traction toward a deal with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga in recent days and, as anticipated, he is expected to explore the market when it opens at 3 p.m. PT on Monday afternoon, league sources told The Athletic," Slater wrote.
"The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls remain the two likeliest outside suitors, league sources said."
In order for a deal to happen with either side, a sign-and-trade deal would have to occur. Additionally, only 50% of Kuminga's annual contract value will be accounted for in outgoing salary in any deal.
