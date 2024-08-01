New Report on Warriors' Trade Offer for 2x NBA All-Defensive Star
The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several big names this summer as they look to upgrade their roster, but so far their only moves have come on the margins. While Golden State's current roster may be better than last year's, they still lack an established second option next to Steph Curry, which is a major issue.
In addition to their reported interest this summer in stars like Paul George (who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers) and Lauri Markkanen, Golden State also reportedly had interest in two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a recent article, ESPN's Jamal Collier wrote of the Bulls, "They held onto Drummond, who sources said could have returned multiple second-round picks from Philadelphia (where Drummond ended up signing this summer), and Caruso, who had interest from Golden State in a package that included draft compensation, sources said."
According to Collier, Golden State was willing to send draft compensation to Chicago in exchange for Caruso, but the Bulls wanted Josh Giddey. While Golden State's roster is guard-heavy, a player like Caruso would have really helped their defense. The new Thunder guard is not the offensive weapon the Warriors have been seeking, but he made 40.8% of his threes last season.
Having struck out on all of their trade targets so far, the Warriors reportedly remain interested in Markkanen, but the possibility of him being traded is still very much in question.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond