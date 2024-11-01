New Steph Curry Injury Update Revealed
On Sunday night, Steph Curry suffered left peroneal strain in his ankle that's kept him out of multiple Warriors games. Fans have been patiently waiting for his return, and it looks like the latest injury update may bring a smile to their faces.
The Golden State Warriors revealed that Curry was re-evaluated today and has been cleared to participate in parts of practice before the team faces off against the Houston Rockets. He will not play against the Rockets but will be re-evaluated again on Sunday. Here is the exact excerpt from the team's press release.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last two (2) games due to a left peroneal strain, was reevaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress and, as a result, he has been cleared to return to segments of the team's practice tonight in Houston. He will not play in tomorrow's game against the Rockets and will be re-evaluated again on Sunday."
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Steph Curry could theoretically return on Monday against the Washington Wizards.
Even without Steph Curry on the roster, the Golden State Warriors have gone 2-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans in a very convincing fashion. The Houston Rockets will present their own set of challenges, but so far, the Warriors' depth has been proven correct.
