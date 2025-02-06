New Trade Report on Kevin Durant's Warriors Rejection
After days of the entire NBA world believing there was a chance of seeing a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors, recent rumors have shut down that idea.
There were plenty of talks about the Warriors targeting Durant as they look to add another superstar alongside Steph Curry, but it seems to be the Phoenix Suns star who is turning down the potential trade.
After winning back-to-back titles and two Finals MVPs in Golden State, NBA insider Marc Stein suggests the reason he left could be the same reason he does not want to return.
"He unforgettably won two championships during that first three-season stint, but his final season as a Warrior in 2018-19 was of course marked by a devastating Achilles injury ... as well as a growing belief that he wanted a dramatic change of scenery (which he found in Brooklyn) and no longer wanted to play alongside Draymond Green," Stein wrote.
The feud between Durant and co-star Draymond Green certainly has an effect on the 15-time All-Star's decision, but Stein continues to say Green could be part of the deal.
"Sources say there is a possibility, mind you, that Green could be a part of any multi-team trade construction that brings Durant back to Golden State ... despite the fact that Green has long been regarded as all but off-limits in trade talks due to his very close relationship with Face of the Franchise Stephen Curry," Stein reports.
"KD did NOT request a trade," John Gambadoro reported. "He loves it in Phoenix [and] does not want to be traded."
Now that the Warriors have traded for star forward Jimmy Butler, a Durant reunion in Golden State is nearly impossible, but many have to question why the Suns superstar did not want to complete the homecoming trade.
