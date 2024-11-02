New Update for Steph Curry’s Injury Return
The Golden State Warriors are an impressive 4-1 on the season -- especially when taking into consideration that they've won two straight games since Steph Curry went down with an ankle injury.
Continuing to win games without Curry doesn't seem to be feasible, though, as the team is certainly better when the superstar guard is on the floor. The ankle injury he suffered didn't seem to be one with long-term implications at the time, and there was an update regarding his return on Saturday.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater got a good look at Curry warming up ahead of the Warriors' matchup against the Houston Rockets. While he will remain out, his presence is trending towards a potential return on Monday night.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Steph Curry out on the court in Houston currently going through his normal pregame shooting routine. Another signal his return from an ankle sprain is very close."
On Friday, the club gave their update of Curry after he was re-evaluated from the original injury for the first time.
Via @WarriorsPR: "The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress and, as a result, he has been cleared to return to segments of the team's practice tonight in Houston. He will not play in tomorrow's game against the Rockets and will be re-evaluated again on Sunday."
The Warriors remain on the road, with their next contest coming against the Washington Wizards after they take on the Rockets.
